YUNGBLUD Shares Meaningful New Single & Video “Breakdown”

Home News Cristian Garcia June 22nd, 2024 - 7:51 PM

Dominic Richard Harrison (also known as YUNGBLUD) has shared his latest single “Breakdown”, where some calling the track his most vulnerable and honest output to date.

“Breakdown” is a mix of liquid drum and bass and emo rap, where YUNGBLUD raps about the breakdown of his life and its facilities. Things are collapsing by the seams, where there going, he feels he’s going to fade out. In the second verse, he starts spouting sanctimonious actions people (including himself) should do (i.e. “Tell you mum that you love her”, Give money to the homeless man etc.). Now normally, what YUNGBLUD raps on the verse, will sound mealy-mouthed and impudent, it’s the music video where these pious words are challenged and given their substance.

The music video for “Breakdown” is short film based on an original idea by YUNGBLUD, with the script written by Chris Bush and starring Dame Harriet Walter. The video begins by YUNGBLUD walking through a field, where runs into someone’s garden, whereafter he comes across the edge of the cliff. As the song ends, the video shifts to Walter’s character of an older woman whose garden YUNGBLUD ran past. The old woman asks YUNGBLUD “What is he running from?” He doesn’t have a clear answer, the two walk back to her house, where she begins to talk about her past and present. The most poignant take from the old woman, is that in the grand scheme of everything, the universe is big and humanity is very small, but at the same time it is humanity that give meaning to the cosmos. Whatever virtue is decided it is so. The choice is always there. The video ends with one last listen of the song’s chorus.

In a press release from High Rise PR, YUNGBLUD explains more about the song’s meaning:

“I wrote this song because it’s been the hardest year for me mentally. I feel myself chasing and throughout my life I’ve never felt good enough, it’s been the main thing that one the one hand has driven me forward, but on the other, has eaten me up. For as long as I can remember I have felt constantly afraid of how quickly my head can turn dark . . . This song was written as a message to myself to try and exist alongside my insecurities and my darkness by grounding myself and remembering what is real in life and that the world is so much bigger than me.”

Watch the full video of “Breakdown” below: