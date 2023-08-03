Yungblud and Younger Self Strut Around in Super-Charged Music Video for Latest Single “Lowlife”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2023 - 1:19 PM

Artist Yungblud has shared the music video “Lowlife,” which made its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

The music video was directed by Priya Minhas and Yungblud where each scene follows the musician and his younger self strutting around Camden Town, London. “Lowlife” is the artist‘s most honest creation becaus the track fuses hardedge melodies, heavy basslines with raw and vulnerable lyrics.

“Lowlife” marks the beginning of a sonic and creative shift that sees Yungblud returning to his alternative roots while taking creative risks with detailed production, which is instrumentation that simultaneously feels both new and nostalgic.

In the press release Yungblud talks about the meaning behind his latest tune.

“I wanted to make something that looked like Emo shameless or St Trinians on Acid. As I was writing the song, I was visualizing the video in my head, it literally helped me get the words down on paper. I knew it had to be shot in Camden Town and I wanted to be walking side by side with my younger self, guiding him through a fucked up world based on real memories and people I have encountered in my life. Almost a message to myself saying that life doesn’t always have to be so deep and there is beauty to be found in chaos and opportunity in disaster.”

Talking about finding the perfect person to play his younger self, Yungblud states: “I met Colt when I was filming a live session in New Orleans and immediately upon meeting him I knew he had to play the little me. He was such a little brat with a load of bite and energy and felt exactly like me when I was his age so we flew him out to London for the shoot. This video is completely bonkers, but that’s what makes it perfect.”