Yungblud Covers Kiss’ Classic “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 29th, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Yungblud releases a new rendition of Kiss’ “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” which will be featured in Universal Pictures’ new 87North film ‘The Fall Guy’. The motion picture soundtrack for ‘Fall Guy’ will be released on May 3, the day the film arrives in North American theaters.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You“ follows Yungblud’s recent announcement of his first-ever Bludfest, a music festival founded by Yungblud and set to take place Sunday, August 11 at the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl in the UK. Acclaimed British rock duo Soft Play, legendary punk band The Damned, and rising stars Nessa Barrett, Lola Young, and Jazmin Bean are also set to perform.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” was originally released in 1979 and performed by Kiss. Kiss was an American rock band formed in 1973. They released over twenty studio albums, thirteen live albums and over sixty singles.

To read more about this artist, click here MXDWN