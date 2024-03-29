Yungblud Shares New Single “Abyss”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 29th, 2024 - 9:00 PM

Yungblud has returned with a new song entitled “Abyss” which will be serving as the opening theme for the forthcoming anime series Kaiju No. 8. The new track follows the previously released “When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)” which saw Yungblud team up with Lil Yachty.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Yungblud offered, “I think there are times when we feel that the world is cruel and not necessarily made for us. I think that’s expressed very beautifully in the story, and it’s really in line with what I’m trying to achieve myself. To find my place in the world, to find my friends. Don’t suppress your hidden talents and power, even if you can’t be proud of them yourself. Because everyone is beautiful.”

“Abyss” was co-written with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons specifically for Kaiju No. 8. Lyrically, the song explores the main character Kafka Hibino’s turmoil. Toho Animation’s upcoming anime was adapted from Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga comic series. Kaiju No. 8 will be available to stream starting on April 12 via Crunchyroll.

Yungblud has also announced the lineup for his inaugural Bludfest which includes the aforementioned Lil Yachty as well as The Damned, Soft Play, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young and Jazmin Bean. The event is set to take place on August 11 at the Milton Keynes Bowl in the UK.

Yungblud released multiple songs throughout the last year including the electronic-leaning “LowLife,” the powerful “Hated” and “Happier” featuring Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes.