Yungblud Releases New Single “Lovesick Lullaby” With Music Video

Jazmin Mendoza April 25th, 2025 - 3:36 PM

English singer Yungblud recently released his latest single, “Lovesick Lullaby.” The single is accompanied by a music video that pays homage to British culture. The bold track follows YungBlud’s nine-minute song “Hello Heaven, Hello,” showcasing a different side of the English artist’s artistry and craft.

The video opens up to a hand turning a volume dial before a clock with spinning hands is shown. Yungblud is then seen sitting in a chair with intense winds and bobbing his head while a glass of beer shakes along a side table. The camera then switches to a bed where he can be seen on a bed sipping a cup of tea with dogs and a woman in promiscuous clothing. The bed is adorned with a pillow and blankets with the UK flag.

The video makes several references to UK brands like Burberry, and toward the end of the video, Yungblud can be seen with multiple people dancing and drinking at a bar. Throughout the video, there are several references made to UK culture. “Making this song was a f*cking party and you can hear that on the recording.” He added, “[I tried to] let my subconscious do a lot of the talking and then make sense of my words the following afternoon in a kitchen, hungover, eating fish and chips with a cup of tea. I’ve been on a journey trying to find meaning in different places all over the world, for which I am forever grateful, but it felt as though my feet left the ground a little too much and I had to bring myself back… to British music, to British art and culture,” stated Yungblud according to High Rise PR.