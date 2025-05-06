Blue Note Jazz Festival Announces Black Radio Experience 2025 Lineup Featuring Willow, Lupe Fiasco, Questlove & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2025 - 6:04 PM

The Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience is set for its highly anticipated return to The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, CA from August 29-31. The Labor Day Weekend festival will feature performances by the Black Radio Experience’s Artist in Residence Robert Glasper, The Roots, Questlove, Jazmine Sullivan, Hiatus Kaiyote, Esperanza Spalding, Willow and other talented souls.

Acclaimed musician, producer and five time Grammy winner Glasper will be hosting the iconic weekend by bringing his visionary energy to the lineup. Afterparties will take place on Friday and Saturday night, featuring DJs and special guests: D-Nice, DJ Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bryan-Michael Cox, Talib Kweli and Jahi Sundance. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

“Black Radio Experience and Robtober are the platforms I use to bring all my favorite artists and collaborators together as one big family reunion and this year is no different! I’m honored to be part of such an amazing community and bring that community back together for another dope weekend in Napa,” says Glasper

The Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City has become one of the premiere venues in the world. While jazz is at its core, the Blue Note continues to broaden its offerings with a mission to spotlight contemporary artists across all musical styles, backgrounds and cultures.

The club and its sister institutions worldwide continue to draw massive household names with frequent surprise appearances from superstars like Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock and other artists.