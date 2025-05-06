Blue Note Jazz Festival Announces Black Radio Experience 2025 Lineup Featuring Willow, Lupe Fiasco, Questlove & More

The Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Black Radio Experience is set for its highly anticipated return to The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, CA from August 29-31. The Labor Day Weekend festival will feature performances by the Black Radio Experience’s Artist in Residence Robert Glasper, The Roots, Questlove, Jazmine Sullivan, Hiatus Kaiyote, Esperanza Spalding, Willow and other talented souls.
Acclaimed musician, producer and five time Grammy winner Glasper will be hosting the iconic weekend by bringing his visionary energy to the lineup. Afterparties will take place on Friday and Saturday night, featuring DJs and special guests: D-Nice, DJ Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Bryan-Michael Cox, Talib Kweli and Jahi Sundance. For tickets and more information, click HERE.