Killer Mike Teams Up With Robert Glasper For Bold New Rendition Of “Motherless”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Artist Killer Mike has teamed with Grammy winning musician Robert Glasper for a bold, soul baring piano and vocal version of the song “Motherless,” which the emotional core of Mike’s most recent solo album Michael.

The song serves as a living tribute to the duo departed mothers Druzella Denise Clonts and Kim Yvette Glasper. The latest version of “Motherless” is beautiful by how the piano playing contributes to strong emotions while the vocal performances serenades the ears with sincere melody.

“Motherless” was written as an homage to the foundational impact Mama Niecy and Mike’s grandmother had on his character and perspective and as a somber reflection on how deeply their loss impacted his life. Glasper, who lost his mother 20 years ago.

The new version of the song made its debut this past Friday, when the trio delivered an unyieldingly raw and tearful performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the show’s first week on air since the end of its five month hiatus.

In the press release Mike further explains the meaning behind “Motherless.”

“Two years ago I was asked to get on ‘Black Superhero’ by Robert Glasper. The song was incredible and he’d go on to win a Grammy for the album. My only regret was that we weren’t in the same room together when we made it. So when talks of him remixing ‘MOTHERLESS’ came up it was a no brainer, only this time we wanted to be in the studio together along with Eryn Allen Kane.”

The artist adds: “Someone was smart enough to have cameras there capturing us making this tribute to my mother, Druzella Denise Clonts aka OG Mama Niecy and Rob’s mother, Kim Yvette Glasper. Performing this song is never easy- I wept every night on tour. The outpouring of emotions has been part of healing. To all those who belong to the Motherless club I pray this helps and to all those who are lucky enough to have their mothers- call them!”