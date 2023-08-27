Robert Glasper Announces 5th Annual “Robtober” Residency in NYC with Yasiin Bey, Norah Jones And More

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 27th, 2023 - 12:56 PM

Robert Glasper has an upcoming 5th residency in NYC that he recently announced was coming up called “Robtober”. This residence comes with performances by Yasiin Bey, Norah Jones, Amber Navran, and many more.

Brooklyn Vegan States, “If you can stand playing in the same place for a month, it’s great, and I can, because I change it up so much and I have so many different bands, guests, and situations, so I don’t get bored,” Robert said in an interview with SPIN. “I never know who is going to pop up on me, which keeps me on my toes. Because it’s in New York, I know within the month people will be coming in and out. Someone will hit me up and be like, ‘I just flew in to do an interview. Are you in New York doing Robtober? I’ll come through.’ That always makes it interesting. Another cool thing about it is that so many people from all over the world literally flew in. There was a family that flew in from Alaska just to see two shows — a husband, wife, and four kids.”

This Robtober residency is one to right in the books with appearances from so many other amazing artists. From 0ctober 4th to November 5th if you’re in the NYC area make sure you find a night to attend for some amazing music and great vibes.