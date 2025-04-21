Blue Note Jazz Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Janelle Monae, Santigold, Grace Jones & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2025 - 1:40 PM

The Blue Note Jazz Fest has announced its 2025 edition, which will run through May 27 and July 2 at various venues around New York City. The 2025 lineup includes performances from Grace Jones & Janelle Monaé on June 9 at the Prospect Park Bandshell as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, Branford Marsalis & Charles Lloyd at Town Hall on June 28, Warren G with Chris Rob and a live band at Blue Note on June 16. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Blue Note New York takes a unique approach in curating its namesake New York festival by looking beyond the confines of genre, geography and time to craft a one-of-a-kind lineup. Pulling together history-shaping innovators, cultural icons from around the world and contemporary artists pushing the boundaries of music today, the festival captures the social fabric of New York City like no other.

Also, Madeleine Peyroux, Christian McBride, Randy Brecker, Terri Lyne Carrington, Paquito D’Rivera, Kenny Garrett, Spyro Gyra, Emily King, Santigold, Brandee Younger, Joshua Redman, Babehoven, SABA, Willie Nile, Rickie Lee Jones and other acts will be performing as well.

Blue Note Jazz Fest Show Dates

5/27 — James Moody 100th Birthday Celebration – Sony Hall

5/29 — Kenny Garrett – Blue Note

5/30 — Kenny Garrett – Blue Note

5/31 — Kenny Garrett – Blue Note

6/1 — Kenny Garrett – Blue Note

6/1 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] – Blue Note

6/1 — Chuck Prophet & Cumbia Shoes – Sony Hall

6/2 — Infinity Song – Blue Note

6/3 — Infinity Song – Blue Note

6/6 — Emily King – Blue Note

6/7 — “Forever Ray” [BRUNCH] – Blue Note

6/7 — Emily King – Blue Note

6/7 — Louie Vega & The Elements Of Life – Sony Hall

6/8 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] – Blue Note

6/8 — Emily King – Blue Note

6/9 — Brandee Younger – Blue Note

6/9 — Grace Jones & Janelle Monaé – Celebrate Brooklyn Prospect Park

6/10 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies – Blue Note

6/11 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies – Blue Note

6/11 — Santigold – Sony Hall

6/12 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies – Blue Note

6/13 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies – Blue Note

6/13 — Spyro Gyra – Sony Hall

6/14 — Strictly Sinatra [BRUNCH] – Blue Note

6/14 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies – Blue Note

6/14 — Rebirth Brass Brand – Sony Hall

6/15 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] – Blue Note

6/15 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies – Blue Note

6/15 — Gallant – Sony Hall

6/16 — Warren G with Chris Rob & Live Band – Blue Note

6/16 — Harlem Gospel Motown – Sony Hall

6/17 — The Baylor Project – Blue Note

6/18 — SABA – Sony Hall

6/18 — The Baylor Project – Blue Note

6/18 — Gino Vannelli – Sony Hall

6/19 — The Baylor Project – Blue Note

6/20 — Joshua Redman – Blue Note

6/20 — Bas – Sony Hall

6/20 — Babehoven – National Sawdust

6/21 — A Tribute To The Golden Age Of Cuba – The Music Of The Buena Vista Social Club [BRUNCH] – Blue Note

6/21 — Joshua Redman – Blue Note

6/22 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] – Blue Note

6/22 — Joshua Redman – Blue Note

6/23 — Julius Rodriguez – Blue Note

6/24 — Julius Rodriguez – Blue Note

6/25 — Willie Nile – Sony Hall

6/25 — Julius Rodriguez – Blue Note

6/25 — Vopli Vidoplyasova – Sony Hall

6/26 — Julius Rodriguez – Blue Note

6/26 — Moses Yoofee Trio – Blue Note

6/26 — Jesus Molina – Sony Hall

6/27 — Savion Glover featuring PROjECt.9 – Blue Note

6/27 — Baby Rose – Sony Hall

6/28 — Savion Glover featuring PROjECt.9 – Blue Note

6/28 — Branford Marsalis / Charles Lloyd Co-Bill – Town Hall

6/29 — BALTHVS – Sony Hall

6/29 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] – Blue Note

6/29 — Savion Glover featuring PROjECt.9 – Blue Note

6/29 — Azymuth – Sony Hall

6/30 — Sungazer – Blue Note

6/30 — Rickie Lee Jones – Sony Hall

7/1 — Sungazer Plus – Blue Note

7/2 — Sungazer Plus – Blue Note

7/2 — Dora Morelenbaum – Sony Hall

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna