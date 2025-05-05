Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2025 - 11:25 AM

According to blabbermouth.net, David Lee Roth has announced a Summer 2025 US tour. The former Van Halen lead singer will be performing more than a dozen shows from late July through mid September.the outing will kick off on July 31, in Hollywood, Florida and wrap up on September 14, in Napa, California.

Along the way, Roth will be hitting the cities Bristol, VA, Atlantic City, NJ; Huntington, NY; Cincinnati, OH, St. Louis, MO and other places. A Live Nation pre-sale using the code FREESTYLE will begin on Tuesday, May 6, at 10 a.m. local time, while the general sale will start on Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

The tour announcement follows just a few days after Roth played a set at the M3 Rock Festival on May 3, which marked the artist‘s first full concert since opening for KISS back in March 2020, right before the pandemic shut down the concert industry.

The artist seemingly retired from the stage when he canceled a planned Las Vegas residency at the last minute back in early 2022 but ended up playing a couple of corporate gigs since then.

David Lee Roth Tour Dates