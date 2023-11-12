David Lee Roth Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Hi-Fashion Girl” Featuring John 5

Home News Jordan Rizo November 12th, 2023 - 1:28 PM

David Lee Roth releases the single “Hi-Fashion Girl” originally recorded back in 2007 with guitarist John 5. The previously unreleased song is just now being heard and recognized 16 years later. Roth begins the single with his raspy and attractive vocals that automatically bring attention to the song.

As the single continues, the guitar is an instrument that one can predominantly hear, and when it mixes with Roth’s unique vocals, it creates a seductive and charming listen. Without a doubt, the guitar and Roth’s vocals are not the only factors that play into the catchy song. Moreover, the lyrical contribution is a significant aspect of the song that can certainly engage listeners as it offers the opportunity to relate to them.

For example, Roth sings about his “hi-fashion girl” and how he feels incredibly magnetized by her. In the introduction of the song, Roth is expressing how the woman he is referring to could not possibly comprehend the level of infatuation he feels for her, and how much he cares for her. Through the lyrics and style of singing, it is evident that Roth is using the single “Hi-Fashion Girl ” to express his adoration for another person. In that sense, many people can relate to Roth’s message and feel more inclined to listen to his realistic representation of what it may feel to be deeply in love with someone. As listeners can relate to that feeling and experience, it allows for people to unite and share a passion for music as well as relationships with others.

Exploring the lyrics, vocals and instruments of the song are all great combinations to admit the likeability of the single. According to blabbermouth.net, John 5 describes how he is equally surprised at the release of the song because he does not directly get informed. Yet, the guitarist admits that working with Roth is an enchanting experience, and how he truly appreciates their ability to work together and create music for others.