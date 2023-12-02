David Lee Roth Shares New Solo Version Of Van Halen’s “Jump”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 2nd, 2023 - 8:30 PM

Singer David Lee Roth has shared a new version of Van Halen’s “Jump.” The cover of Van Halen, a rock band formed in Pasadena, California in 1972.

Roth is known for his energetic stage presence, flamboyant outfits, and unique vocal style, which has earned him a dedicated fan base, due to his release of several albums over the years. David Lee Roth has established himself as one of the most dynamic performers in rock history.

The single may make listeners feel like they’re in a retro gaming realm. It has somewhat of a 70s rock feel, staying true to the original made by Van Halen. But with a new thing that David Lee Roth has implemented

According to Blabbermouth,” The new recording, like the previously released “Unchained,” “Everybody Wants Some!!”, “You Really Got Me,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Panama,” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” were laid down on May 3, 2022, during a session at Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood, California.” Read more about David Lee Roth here.