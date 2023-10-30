Wolfgang Van Halen Hints At David Lee Roth Being Behind Streaming Unavailability Of Final Van Halen Album

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2023 - 1:02 PM

According to loudwire.com, during an interview with Eddie Trunk artist Wolfgang Van Halen was asked if he knew the reason why A Different Kind of Truth is unavailable to stream at.

“The contract ran out on putting it up on streaming services. So we’ve been working on getting it back. But there are some people involved who do not like that record and are not making it easy to get it back up.” said Van Halen.

When being asked if the “people” keeping the album away were involved in making the record, the guitarist answered with: “Might that person commonly be known by three initials?” After hesitating for a second, Van Halen responded with: “Probably. I mean, yeah, you can put it together.”

Mammoth WVH‘s leader adds: “I hate to say it because people will think I’m making stuff up, but it’s, like, man, I’d love to have the record back up there, but he doesn’t like it, and he’s not working with us to get it back up there. So I hope people who [enjoy the album] have a physical version of it.”

A Different Kind of Truth was removed from Apple Music and Spotify last year. It was Van Halen’s first LP with David Lee Roth as their lead singer since 1984 and the album also was Van Halen’s last before the death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen in 2020.

