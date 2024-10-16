Alex Van Halen Blames David Lee Roth For Tanking The Eddie Van Halen Tribute Tour

Home News Maya Gotschall October 16th, 2024 - 10:18 AM

Recently, American drummer Alex Van Halen spoke on the buzz surrounding himself and The Van Halen Tribute Tour in honor of his late brother and the bands legendary work (Loudwire). Alex Van Halen hasn’t been seen as a participating member of the tour despite his public inclination towards wanting the tour to take place and having it be a large remembrance ceremony for his brother. Speaking on this, Van Halen stated that when he brought up this plan for visual remembrance of his brother, such as videos or images of Eddie Van Halen displayed in the background of their performances, David Lee Roth explicitly said to Alex Van Halen that if he talks to him “like that, motherfucker, I’m gonna beat your fucking brains out, (Rolling Stone).

Van Halen stated that this was the last the two ever spoke to one another about the matter and that while the two still keep in touch, it was heartbreaking to see Roth react in such a way towards a rather sensitive matter. Therefore, the relationship between the rock and roll icons has never truly been the same. Fate had its hands deep in the matter though since Van Halen couldn’t have made it on The Van Halen Tour, which completed in Missouri back in late August, as he broke his back shooting a rifle at a shooting range in 2022 leaving him unable to move nevertheless play the drums. Van Halen expresses that while the injury is severe, he’s okay with the fact that he was unable to attend the tribute tour as it just wouldn’t have been the same without his brother, Eddie.

