R.E.M. Releases Radio Free Europe 2025 Benefit EP in Support of Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty

R.E.M., the famous band known for leading alternative rock, has announced their new EP called “Radio Free Europe 2025″. This release is special because it celebrates the 75th anniversary of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which plays a big role in supporting press freedom where it’s at risk. You can stream and download the EP online, and there’s also a limited-edition orange vinyl version coming out on September 12. Money from sales will help RFE/RL continue sharing news in difficult places.

The EP has five songs, starting with a remix of the famous track “Radio Free Europe” by Jacknife Lee. He gives it a fresh feel while keeping its original indie-rock style. Lee worked on R.E.M.’s last two albums and is set to revitalize this classic tune. The EP also contains Mitch Easter’s 1981 recordings, adding historical depth. These include the first Hib-Tone single mix of “Radio Free Europe,” “Sitting Still,” the demo for “Wh. Tornado,” and Easter’s rare 1981 remix called “Radio Free Dub,” which fans have been curious about for years.

R.E.M. has teamed up with RFE/RL to show their ongoing support for political and social issues. Michael Stipe, the band’s singer, says that both music and a free press are important because censorship in one place can harm truth everywhere. This belief fits well with RFE/RL’s goal of providing independent news in places where people usually can’t get it due to oppressive governments. R.E.M. is known for their impactful music and strong commitment to staying true to their art and supporting causes they believe in. With this EP, they keep promoting free speech and help journalists who are being persecuted.

Released by Craft Recordings, the EP shows the label’s commitment to producing high-quality and lasting music. Known for its wide collection of master recordings, Craft Recordings focuses on preserving and sharing music history so that timeless hits can reach new listeners. As World Press Freedom Day gets closer, this release from R.E.M. is a strong show of support for truth and freedom—values they’ve always embraced in their music and other work.