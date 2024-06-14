R.E.M. Reunites Onstage At The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony For The First Time In 15 Years

Home News Heather Mundinger June 14th, 2024 - 3:31 PM

In a plot twist few fans saw coming, R.E.M. reunited on stage to celebrate their induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the Marriot Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday night, per a report from Consequence. This unexpected performance marked the first time Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Bill Berry played together since going their separate ways in 2011, and the first time all four members appeared on stage together since their 2007 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction – they had previously reunited on stage without a performance during Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy’s tribute tour

The band, known for its massive influence on alternative rock, played their iconic hit “Losing My Religion.” This performance came as a shock to many, especially since, earlier that day, the band had downplayed the possibility of a reunion in a CBS This Morning interview. Mike Mills had joked that it would take a “comet” to bring them back together, and Peter Buck expressed doubts about a comeback, stating, “It would never be as good.”

R.E.M.’s surprise appearance was further celebrated with the heartfelt remarks of Jason Isbell, who inducted the band into the Hall of Fame. Isbell reflected on the band’s impact, saying, “The songs they created served a real purpose for kids like me growing up in a small southern town. Somebody out there reluctantly clawing their way into the mainstream who was just as strange and out of place and time as I was.” He also honored the band by performing his take on their classic, “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”

Check out footage of the band’s surprise reunion below: