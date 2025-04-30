Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul Announce Summer 2025 Co-Headlining Tour Dates with DaBaby

Home News Charlotte Huot April 30th, 2025 - 4:23 PM

Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul are bringing the heat this summer with their just-announced 2025 co-headlining Good Vibes Only Tour, featuring special guest DaBaby. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date amphitheater trek kicks off July 6 in Darien Center, NY, and wraps up July 27 in Atlanta, GA.

The lineup also includes support from Chevy Woods, Fedd the God and DJ Bonics, promising a stacked night of hip-hop, dancehall and nonstop energy. The tour includes notable stops in Toronto, Burgettstown (Wiz’s hometown) and Clarkston, Michigan, with a mix of U.S. and Canadian dates.

The announcement follows the release of Wiz Khalifa’s latest album Kush + Orange Juice 2, a sequel to his breakout 2010 mixtape. Meanwhile, Sean Paul is riding momentum from his 2025 UK arena run with Ashanti and a recent remix appearance on Tyla’s “Push 2 Start.”

Bringing together three dynamic performers for a high-octane run of summer shows, the Good Vibes Only Tour offers fans a genre-blending night of hip-hop, dancehall and club-ready hits. With Wiz and Sean Paul co-headlining and DaBaby bringing his unique energy as a special guest, the tour is set to deliver a nonstop party atmosphere across every stop.

Tickets go on presale starting Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday, May 2 at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to a special presale via Citi Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIRK (@dababy)

Good Vibes Only Tour 2025 Dates:

07/06 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/08 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

07/09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

07/10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/12 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

07/13 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

07/15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

07/18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

07/19 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/25 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

07/26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/27 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz