DaBaby Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Simple Battery After Allegedly Punching Rental Property Owner

Sarah Faller July 13th, 2024 - 2:08 PM

DaBaby has plead guilty to a Misdemeanor in his case over allegedly punching a Rental Property Owner during an unauthorized music video shoot (via Pitchfork).

The civil case from 2022 has finally come to a conclusion. Initially DaBaby was charged with felony battery for allegedly punching Gary Pagar, a Los Angeles rental property owner in his sixties. After two years DaBaby has agreed to a plea deal which includes pleading guilty to a Misdemeanor of Simple Battery, spending one night in the Los Angeles county jail, serving one year of probation, and paying 10,000 dollars to Gary Pagar for restitution.

The alleged incident originally occurred in 2020 when DaBaby rented a 12 person capacity property owned by Gary Pagar and then allegedly used it to host 40 people and a film crew to make a music video. Pagar claims that DaBaby became violent when he was attempting to enforce the rules of the property.