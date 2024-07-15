Wiz Khalifa Shares Apology For Arrest In Romania For Allegedly Smoking Weed Onstage

Home News Alana Overton July 15th, 2024 - 4:45 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Wiz Khalifa has publicly apologized following his recent arrest in Romania for allegedly smoking marijuana during a live performance. The incident, which garnered international attention, occurred at a packed concert where Khalifa’s actions on stage led to swift intervention by local authorities. In a public statement, the rapper addressed the situation, expressing regret and emphasizing his respect for the laws of the countries he visits. This controversy has sparked widespread discussion among fans and critics alike, highlighting the ongoing global debate over cannabis use and legalization.

Apparently Wiz Khalifa got arrested last night for lighting up on stage at a festival in Romania… 🚭 pic.twitter.com/RyLlflETPT — Festival Goers (@FestivalGoers_) July 14, 2024

According to Stereogum‘s report on Khalifa, the artist “[..] was in possession of over 18 grams of cannabis. Onstage during his set, he also consumed “cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette,” which is what I’ll be calling joints from now on.” While it is unclear on how the artist was able to bring the cannabis into the country, he offers a sincere apology to fans and the country itself. Wiz Khalifa’s apology highlights the importance of accountability as a crucial reminder for artists about the impact of their actions onstage, particularly in countries with differing legal standards.