Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Big K.R.I.T and Girl Talk Share Exciting New Single “Eurostep”

James Reed September 19th, 2023 - 4:10 PM

Today, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk release their new single, “Eurostep.” Following the successful collaboration of last year’s Full Court Press (Asylum/Taylor Gang), hailed by Rolling Stone as “a breezy 10-song set with three great MCs bouncing off each other,” “Eurostep” sets a emotional atmosphere, contrasting with a intimidating bass tone. “Eurostep” is a combination of friendships going back ten-plus years.

“It’s always fun connecting with K.R.I.T., DZA, and Wiz. They each bring unique elements to the table, and it’s exciting to mix it up and create something new,” Girl Talk (aka Gregg Gillis) says. “I like how we can collectively go in a lot of different directions. ‘Eurostep,’ for example, has a different feel than anything from our Full Court Press project, but it’s something that I think feels like a natural fit for each artist. K.R.I.T. set the tone for the track when he laid down the hook first. It came together naturally after that.”

“Eurostep” begins with lyrics to bowling. “I show you how it feels nowadays When you ball, you’re a step through the lane”. The quartet sing about going from rags to riches and staying humble. “I show you how it feels nowadays When it’s on, I’m a boy from the drain I show you how it feels nowadays When it’s checked, never left, always came”. This song hits close to home with its description of incomprehensible emotions when it comes to dwindling resources “ It’s something euphoric, a feeling I can’t describe Everything non-verbal, just feel the vibe Before you could execute it, you visualized Resources was limited, had to improvise”.