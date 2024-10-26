Wiz Khalifa Allegedly Indicted in Romania For Smoking Marijuana Onstage at Beach, Please! Festival

Home News Lily Meline October 26th, 2024 - 9:50 PM

Wiz Khalifa smoking on stage

Earlier this year on July 14, 2024, popular rapper Wiz Khalifa performed at the Black Sea Coast in Romania for their annual Beach, Please! music festival. Things were going quite well until Khalifa began smoking a joint onstage which, while it was very much normal behavior for Khalifa, didn’t go over well with the festival’s security. In Romania, recreational use of marijuana is illegal, so Khalifa publicly toking up was a serious enough crime to warrant him being arrested on the spot.

The day after his initial arrest, he was let off with a warning. Shortly after, he apologized in a public statement for appearing disrespectful of Romania’s laws, saying that, in the event of him returning to the country, he would leave his marijuana at home. However, it now seems that returning to Romania would not be in his best interest, as he has been allegedly indicted by prosecutors at the Constanța Tribunal and, with a possible sentence of three months to two years in prison.

While this is an incredibly unfortunate situation, it is unsurprising for Khalifa. Not only has he performed at an event called The Smoker’s Club Fest, but he has a song literally called “Love to Smoke,” as well as his own brand of marijuana called “Khalifa Kush.”