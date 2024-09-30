Home News Cait Stoddard September 30th, 2024 - 5:08 PM

According to billboard.com, DaBaby has allegedly settled an alleged civil lawsuit over an alleged 2020 incident where he allegedly attacked an alleged property manager during an alleged music video shoot at a Los Angeles mansion, allegedly two months after he allegedly took an alleged plea deal to allegedly avoid jail time.

The rapper was allegedly set to face an alleged November trial, which Gary Pagar allegedly claims that DaBaby and others allegedly “beat, punched, spat on, threatened, shoved and robbed” him after he allegedly confronted them for allegedly breaking the alleged rental rules at his alleged Hollywood Hills mansion.

But in an alleged court filing on September, 25, in Los Angeles Superior Court, attorneys for both Pagar and DaBaby allegedly said they had allegedly “reached a global settlement of this entire action.” Terms of the alleged deal were not allegedly disclosed in the alleged public filings and allegedly neither side returned requests for comment.

In addition to Pagar’s alleged civil lawsuit, DaBaby was also allegedly charged with alleged felony battery over the alleged incident. But in July, he allegedly pleaded guilty to a lesser alleged misdemeanor battery charge and allegedly agreed to pay $10,000 restitution in an alleged deal with prosecutors that allegedly allowed him to avoid alleged prison time.