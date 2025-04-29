Ohana Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Wet Leg, Garbage, Green Day & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2025 - 12:14 PM

Today, Ohana Festival is proud to announce its 2025 lineup featuring headliners Eddie Vedder and Earthlings, Green Day and Hozier, alongside performances by Kings of Leon, Cage The Elephant, Leon Bridges, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Garbage, Wet Leg, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Royel Otis, Stereophonics, Lukas Nelson and other acts.

The oceanfront festival will bring fans another incredible weekend of world-class music featuring over 35 artists, three stages, passionately curated environmental programming from The Cove, a sprawling outdoor art gallery and more at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA on September 26-28. For tickets and more information, click here.

Founded by Vedder in 2016 and a three-time Music Festival of the Year (Global, under 30K attendance) recipient by Pollstar, Ohana Festival is a leader in sustainability and conservation by combining the power of music and activism. The Cove, a one-of-a-kind area within the grounds, brings the festival’s core pillars to life: Oceans, Activism, Conservation, Indigenous Voices, Art and Community Action.

Leading the charge, the Storytellers Stage shines a light through its thought-provoking three-day panels led by renowned environmentalists, researchers, activists, professional surfers and other talented souls. Fans can also immerse themselves in The Cove Gallery, where hundreds of curated art pieces, centered on the interlacing of music, street and board culture are on display and available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Ohana’s nonprofit partners through the Vitalogy Foundation.

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin