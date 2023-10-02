Eddie Vedder & Sammy Hagar Join The Killers Live At Ohana Festival To Cover Tom Petty & Van Halen

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to spin.com, during Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival the singer joined rock band The Killers for a duet of Tom Petty’s song “The Waiting.”

Eddie Vedder joined the Killers on stage at Ohana Festival to cover Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers pic.twitter.com/5ij70UxneD — Daniel Kohn (@danielkohn) September 30, 2023

But the biggest surprise was when The Killers welcomed ex Van Halen and former Montrose singer Sammy Hagar to perform Van Halen’s 1986 hit “Why Can’t This Be Love.”

And then the Killers brought out Sammy Hagar to cover Van Halen’s “Why Can’t This Be Love” pic.twitter.com/1h0a351ckv — Daniel Kohn (@danielkohn) September 30, 2023

During their 95 minute set, The Killers also performed the tunes “Mr. Brightside,” “Smile Like You Mean It,” “Somebody Told Me,” “Human,” and “All These Things That I’ve Done.” Other artists that performed on Ohana’s opening day were Japanese Breakfast, Glen Hansard, Father John Misty and Haim.

Also performing at Ohana was The Chicks, The War On Drugs, and Goose. Vedder headlined the festival with his side band the Earthlings, who made their live debut at last year’s Ohana.

Yesterday’s performances featured The Aquadolls, Suki Waterhouse, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Pretenders and Foo Fighters headlining and closing out the weekend with their first-ever Ohana performance.

The Killers’s Ohana Festival Setlist

Mr. Brightside

Spaceman

The Waiting (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover with Eddie Vedder)

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Smile Like You Mean It

Shot at the Night

Human

Somebody Told Me

For Reasons Unknown

Your Side of Town

A Dustland Fairytale

Runaways

Read My Mind

Caution (with “Rut” intro)

All These Things That I’ve Done

Encore:

Why Can’t This Be Love (Van Halen cover with Sammy Hagar)

When You Were Young