Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Joins The Native Howl On New Single & Video “Mercy”

The Native Howl has released their gritty new single and official music video for “Mercy” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm (via Sumerian Records). With foreboding, foot-stomping rhythm, and the band’s raw intensity paired with Lzzy’s inimitable vocals, “Mercy” is bound to rattle listeners down to the bone. When asked about today’s release, the band shared:

“‘Mercy’ was written as our original Thrash Grass anthem, and to have our vocal hero Lzzy Hale singing on it is nothing short of a dream come true!

‘Mercy’ subtly tells the story of infamous Boston gangster Whitey Bulger, and the dichotomy of dark and light between him and his disgraced politician brother William. While pulling from additional themes of organized religion and corruption, the music bed’s growth in intensity throughout attempts to paint the process of all evil and wrong-doing slowly being brought to light.

Speaking about The Native Howl, Lzzy Hale also commented:

“I fell in love with Native Howl from the moment they walked on stage at the Troubadour. I could feel their energy before they even played the first note. For those few minutes of performance I was entertained in a way I haven’t felt in years. These boys are doing something special, unapologetically…and that is the magic. I was a judge on the show No Cover, but not when these boys played, I was, and forever will be a fan. The only thing sweeter than their incredible mash up of influence and top tier musicianship, is their big hearts. Good luck world…The Native Howl are about to set you on fire.”

Hale recently joined GWAR on stage and performed “The Cutter” and did a cover of Journey’s hit song “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” with Daughtry.