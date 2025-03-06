Volbeat Announces New Album God Of Angels Trust For June 2025 Release & Summer 2025 Tour With Halestorm, Shares Video “By A Monster’s Hand”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2025 - 8:05 PM

Today, Volbeat has announce their ninth album, God Of Angels Trust, will arrive on June 6, through longtime label Republic/Universal. The album has thrown caution to the wind, ignored comfort zones and paid little heed to traditional songwriting in the search for something more immediate and surprising.

Michael Poulsen’s excitement to thwart convention is palpable throughout God Of Angels Trust, which is a punchy and crunchy album that is undeniably Volbeat and it marches toward fresh new metallic and melodic energy.

Following the album announcement, Volbeat has shared that they will be touring this summer with Halestorm. The tour will begin in June with a co-headline Canadian run with Three Days Grace and special guests Wage War, which will be followed by headline treks in the U.S. with special guests Halestorm and The Ghost Inside. The band will then be visiting Europe and the UK with special guests Bush and Gel. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also, Volbeat has shared the first taste of new music with the video for the first single, “By a Monster’s Hand.” The song is a mid-paced riff-fest with no concessions to standard meters and juxtaposing pummeling rhythms with point-counterpoint hooks. The video was produced by Ghost Atomic and directed by Adam Rothlein, the same team that lensed videos for the prior Volbeat hits “Shotgun Blues,” “Die To Live” and “Leviathan.”

God Of Angels Trust Track List

Devils are Awake By a Monster’s Hand Acid Rain Demonic Depression In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom Time Will Heal Better Be Fueled than Tamed At the End of the Sirens Lonely Fields Enlighten the Disorder (By a Monster’s Hand Part 2)

Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide Tour Dates

6/7 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

6/9 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

6/10 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

6/12 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

6/13 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

6/16 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

6/17 — Quebec City, QC — Videotron Centre

6/19 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

6/21 — London, ON — Canada Life Place

6/22 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

7/17 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

7/19 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/21 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

7/22 — Ridgefield, WA — Cascades Amphitheater

7/24 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre

7/25 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

7/26 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7/28 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/29 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

7/31 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

8/2 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

8/3 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/4 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/6 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

8/7 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

8/9 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/10 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

8/12 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater

8/13 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

8/14 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

8/16 — Hershey, PA — Giant Center

8/17 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

8/19 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/21 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

8/22 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9/18 — Herning, DK — Jyske Bank Boxen

9/19 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena

9/23 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

9/24 — Antwerp, BE — Sportpaleis

9/26 — Stuttgart, DE — Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

9/27 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS Arena

9/28 — Oberhausen, DE — Rudolf Weber-ARENA

9/30 — Vienna, AT — Wiener Stadthalle

10/3 — Prague, CZ — O2 universum

10/4 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

10/6 — Munich, DE — Olympiahalle

10/8 — Frankfurt, DE — Festhalle

10/10 — Leipzig, DE — QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena

10/11 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena

10/13 — Warsaw, PL — COS Torwar

10/15 — Tampere, FI — Nokia Arena

10/17 — Stockholm, SE — 3Arena

10/18 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena

10/19 — Gothenburg, SE — Scandinavium

10/21 — Hannover, DE — ZAG Arena

10/22 — Rotterdam, NL — Rotterdam Ahoy

10/23 — Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU — Rockhal

10/25 — Zurich, CH — Hallenstadion

10/28 — Bilbao, ES — CUBEC — Bilbao Exhibition Centre

10/30 — Barcelona, ES — Sant Jordi Club

10/31 — Madrid, ES — Palacio Vistalegre

11/2 — Paris, FR — Zénith Paris — La Villette

11/5 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena

11/6 — Cardiff, UK — Utilita Arena

11/8 — Manchester, UK — AO Arena

11/10 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

11/12 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena

11/13 — London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley