Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Covers Linkin Park’s “Crawling” Amidst Reunion Show Rumors

Lauren Rettig September 1st, 2024 - 3:12 PM

With Linkin Park’s mystery event coming up on September 5, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale has piqued fans’ interest by sharing a cover of “Crawling.”

Watch the clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LZZY HALE (@officiallzzyhale)

Hale is shown playing at a white piano, with shelves full of books and music memorabilia in the background. The calm, melodic rhythm of the piano keys mixed with Hale’s striking vocals created an unexpected but powerful rendition of the band’s smash hit from 2000.

Last week, Linkin Park started a 100-hour countdown that ended on August 28. After experiencing glitches and rumored trollings from the band, the countdown led to Linkin Park announcing a “mystery event” on September 5. According to Loudwire, little details have come out about the event, other than invites that had been sent out to fan club members and a rough time frame between the hours of “12:30 and 5:30PM PT.”

With rumors of who the new frontman of the band is, Hale’s cover has only encouraged speculation.