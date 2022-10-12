Alice Cooper Announces Christmas Pudding 2022 Lineup Featuring Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie & Gin Blossoms

Home News Karan Singh October 12th, 2022 - 1:39 PM

Alice Cooper is all set to host his annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser and the guests joining him this year are guaranteed to pull a large crowd.The rock veteran will be joined by Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally Palmar and comedian Jim Breuer on December 3 at the historic Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Rock Teen Centers,” Cooper said about the event. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem.”

Proceeds benefit the free music, dance, arts and vocational programs for teenagers at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa, AZ.

The event will also include performances from the Solid Rock Dancers, the Bucket Brigade, the winners of this year’s Proof is in the Pudding Music and Dance Competition as well as additional surprise guests who have yet to be announced.(AZCentral)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer