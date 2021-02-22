Nancy Wilson of Heart Announces Debut Solo Album You and Me Featuring Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan and Taylor Hawkins for May 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 22nd, 2021 - 4:23 PM

Nancy Wilson, the performer who forms half of Heart alongside her sister Ann, has announced a debut studio album called You and Me, which will be released on May 7 via her new label Carry On Music. This upcoming studio album will have a smattering of guest features, including former Van Halen lead vocalist Sammy Hagar, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Liv Warfield, who performs alongside Wilson as Roadcase Royale.

Eight of the songs will be originals, with the rest consisting of three covers. Wilson will rework Pearl Jam’s “Daughter,” from a woman’s point of view, Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” alongside Hagar, and the Cranberries “Dreams,” accompanied by Warfield. The remaining songs are mostly acoustic ballads, with a few notable exceptions such as “Party at the Angel Ballroom,” which features Hawkins and McKagan.

Recorded at Wilson’s home studio in California, the performer worked with band members and special guests remotely. Wilson, who will be the subject of an upcoming Heart biopic, explained that this upcoming record is the culmination of decades of solo writings. The project’s first single is a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising,” which was the title track to his 2002 studio album. This track was released last fall and sees Wilson channeling Springsteen’s iconic energy, with strong classic rock vibes throughout its catchy chords and anthemic choruses.

“Being off the road last year from touring with Heart, and at home with my good guitars and amps out,” Wilson said in a press release. “I felt like I was once again able to reconnect with my pre-Heart self, my college-girl self, creating poetic, intimate and romantic songs, which pretty much is what I first brought in to Heart.”

You and Me tracklist

1. You and Me

2. The Rising

3. I’ll Find You

4. Daughter

5. Party at the Angel Ballroom (with Duff McKagan & Taylor Hawkins)

6. The Boxer (with Sammy Hagar)

7. Walk Away

8. The Inbetween

9. Dreams (with Liv Warfield)

10. The Dragon

11. We Meet Again

12. 4 Edward