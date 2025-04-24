Alison Wonderland Shares Dizzying New Single & Video “Get Started”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2025 - 7:46 PM

Today, trailblazing electronic artist Alison Wonderland ignites 2025 with the release of her blistering new single, “Get Started.” The track serves as the first glimpse into the artist‘s highly anticipated album that is slated for release this fall

As for the music, the ditty showcases Wonderland at her most fearless, which is a masterclass in tension and release featuring dizzying vocals layered over crushing synths and kick drums that solidify her reputation as a boundary-pushing force in electronic music. Recorded in Los Angeles, the track demonstrates Wonderland‘s continued evolution as both an artist and producer.

Wonderland has established herself as one of electronic music’s most influential and innovative figures. With over 1.1 billion global streams, multiple platinum certifications and more than 800,000 headline ticket sales across four U.S. tours alone, the artist has transformed from Sydney club scene fixture to international festival headliner.

In 2018, Wonderland made history as the highest-billed female DJ in Coachella’s storied history by performing to a crowd of over 50,000 people. Her impressive touring resume includes multiple sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, headline performances at Lollapalooza’s Perry’s Stage and appearances at premier festivals including Tomorrowland, Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and Life Is Beautiful across five continents.