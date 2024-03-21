Summerfest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Sleater-Kinney, Brittany Howard, Alison Wonderland & More

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 21st, 2024 - 11:58 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Milwaukee’s Summerfest announces its highly-anticipated 2024 lineup. Many big names will be attending the festival this year. The lineup spans across twelve different stages and showcases over 140 artists that will include musicians such as Kane Brown with Kameron Marlowe, Lil Uzi Vert with Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Maroon 5, AJR with Carly Rae Jepsen, Mötley Crüe with Seether and Buckcherry, Bryson Tiller, MUNA, Hippo Campus, Alison Wonderland, Lil Tecca, Black Pumas, Goo Goo Dolls, Ethel Cain, The Wallflowers, Three Dog Night, and many more. The three-day festival will span three weekends; June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tickets for Summerfest are available now at Summerfest.com. Single-day general admission starts at the low price of $28. UScellular™ Power Passes are limitedly available and go for $65. This pass includes general admission for all nine dates and will only be available until March 28th at 11:59 pm.

More information on the lineup, stages, time slots, and tickets can be found below and at Summerfest.com.

