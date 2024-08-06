Escape Halloween Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring deadmau5, Alison Wonderland, Martin Garrix & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 6th, 2024 - 5:44 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Escape Halloween’s 13th edition will feature world class talent including Afroki, Alison Wonderland, deadmau5, Fatboy Slim, Illenium, Ludacris, Nina Kraviz, Seven Lions and other artists across over five immersive stages. Returning to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA on October 25 and October 26, Insomniac has curated an eerily expansive lineup of over 80 artists across 5+ immersive stages of frightful fun. Two-day GA, GA+ and VIP passes will be available beginning August 8 at 12 p.m. PST on the official Escape Halloween website.

Heavier sonics are represented by the likes of notorious man in the mask Angerfist, the rowdy Dog Eat Dog project from Crankdat B2B Riot Ten, melodic bass maestro Seven Lions, experimental left-field bass producer PEEKABOO and the melodic meets dubstep and riddim stylings of Wooli.

The lineup depth pushes into house and techno frequencies including revered Berghain duo Ben Klock B2B Marcel Dettmann, tech house sensation PAWSA, Hellbent Records boss Cloonee and eclectic rising star Chloé Caillet.

Additional highlights include British four to the floor selector James Hype, Italy’s largest global streaming artists MEDUZA, prolific clubland favorites Denis Sulta and Dennis Cruz, plus the high energy hard hitting techno of Patrick Mason.

Soundtracked by bone-rattling beats and monstrous drops, Escape Halloween will feature groundbreaking stage designs, plunging festival-goers into a nightmarish world of horrific delights. This year, Insomniac stage hosts include its influential bass heavy brand Bassrush, its leading underground techno brand Factory 93, its epicenter of hard dance Basscon, and a collaborative effort between the Night Trip x Insomniac Records brands.

The world of Escape Halloween is vast and immersive. Headliners, the term Insomniac uses to refer to its festival attendees, can dance among Escape’s roaming performers, the Ringmaster’s Troupe, a host of formidable characters who haunt the grounds. Art can be found around every corner, from three-dimensional superstructures, to glow-in-the-dark environments and technological feats of light, sound and fire.

At the very heart of Escape Halloween lies Crazy Town, an enigmatic space inhabited by mysterious characters and supernatural forces. Headliners can grab an enchanted drink at Poison Ivy, do some light grocery shopping at The Butcher, or sit for a spell and watch the interactive shows at the Fire Organ.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin