Evolutions Festival Announces 2025 New York Lineup Including Trees, Alison Wonderland and More

Home News Charlotte Huot April 8th, 2025 - 9:52 PM

Evolutions Festival is back for its sixth year, returning September 5–7, 2025, with a brand-new location at the Sugar Mountain Performing Arts Center in upstate New York. This year’s headliners are Of The Trees, Alison Wonderland and one major act still to be announced. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 10 at 10 a.m. ET at www.evolutionsfestival.com.

Known for his cinematic sound design and deep, bass-driven sets, Of The Trees blends rich, immersive visuals with glitchy, textured beats that draw from nature and psychedelia. He’s expected to bring a layered, hypnotic set that perfectly matches the intimate, wooded atmosphere of Sugar Mountain.

Alison Wonderland, one of the most dynamic performers in electronic music, brings her signature mix of vulnerability and power to the main stage. The Australian artist and multi-instrumentalist is known for pouring raw emotion into every performance, weaving together future bass, trap and orchestral elements. Her live sets often include vocals, cello and a high-octane energy that has made her a global festival favorite.

While the third headliner has yet to be revealed, the rest of the lineup is already stacked. Fans can also look forward to INZO, whose melodic, genre-bending style blends electronic, indie and lo-fi influences; Flowdan, the legendary UK MC whose deep voice has been featured on some of the biggest tracks in bass music over the past year; and Zingara, whose mystical and bass-heavy sets have quickly gained traction in the underground scene.

Also playing are Level Up, Memba, Sippy, Manic Focus, Late Night Radio, Truth and a special Yheti & Lespecial LIMINOID set. Other performers include Saka, SoDown, Parkbreezy, Lumasi, Honeycomb, A Hundred Drums, Cofresi, Know Good, EGZOD, 8Ö8, TF Marz, Alex Unger, Ashez and Stylust, with late-night takeovers by Deep Dark & Dangerous and all:Lo.

Evolutions continues to stand out for its intimate setting, community focus and commitment to art in all forms. With hand-carved wooden stages, immersive installations, workshops and expanded camping options, this year’s festival is designed to be as much a spiritual retreat as a music event—where big moments and small ones meet in the forest.