Subtronics & Alison Wonderland Join Forces On Collaborative New Single “No One Does It Like”

November 23rd, 2024

Subtronics and Alison Wonderland have unveiled their highly anticipated collaboration, “No One Does It Like”. The release comes a week after Subtronics’ three-day CYCLOPS DOME events, where Alison Wonderland delivered a standout performance as a special guest on one of the nights, giving the two the opportunity to premier the track together for the first time.

Upon listen, “No One Does It Like” uses various EDM styles to create something seamless and fluid. The track opens with ethereal vocals from Alison Wonderland, setting a hauntingly beautiful tone. This melodic introduction transitions into Subtronics’ signature heavy basslines and intricate sound design, delivering powerful drops that energize the listener. The interplay between the atmospheric melodies and aggressive bass creates a compelling contrast, showcasing the unique styles of both artists.

Along with the track, the two have also dropped the visualizer for “No One Does It Like” where it features a dynamic, audio-reactive design that enhances the listening experience. In the visualizer, many of the participants are surrounded by pulsating waveforms and geometric patterns that synchronize with the music’s rhythm and intensity. The color palette shifts in harmony with the track’s progression, creating an immersive visual experience that blends the song’s energy and mood.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi