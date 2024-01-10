Hangout Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Lana Del Rey, Alison Wonderland, All Time Low & More

Home News Roy Lott January 10th, 2024 - 9:35 PM

Hangout Music Festival is excited to reveal its 2024 lineup, featuring an eclectic group of artists set to perform on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama this May 17-19. Headed into its thirteenth edition, Hangout has become a state of mind where life is a party, a happy place with good vibes only, and a beachside daydream where sun-drenched lifelong memories are made. This year’s lineup will showcase a slew of leading names in varying genres from pop and country, to electronic music, rock, alternative, rap, and beyond.

Alt-country superstar Zach Bryan is set to perform his stadium-filling anthems, fresh off of his chart-topping fourth studio album. Joining him for a rare U.S. festival performance will be influential songstress Lana Del Rey and her extensive catalog of dreamy hits. One of electronic music’s most captivating production duos, Odesza, will also bring their acclaimed live show to Hangout’s main stage as one of the final shows of their “The Last Goodbye” era.

Other acts on the lineup include The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Dominic Fike and Renée Rapp.

