Alison Wonderland Teams Up With Quix On Dynamic New Single “Wake Up”

Today, the Australian electronic superstar Alison Wonderland drops “Wake Up,” her mammoth new single with long-time collaborator QUIX.

“Wake Up” is Alison Wonderland and QUIX at their most bold and most spiritedly sinister. Featuring an ominous cello opening, the track is a pulsation, tension-filled monster. Beats arrive and perish in all directions, merely to dissolve into an ethereal sea of synths, before building back up into an enthralling sound.

The tempo of this track gradually intensifies throughout the song. It is a mesmerising and hypnotic performance of creative genius, the listener becomes trapped between the rhythm of constant revelation.

“Wake Up” is yet another milestone for one of the most acclaimed artists within the electrotonic scene. Alison Wonderland has clocked upwards of 950 million combined global streams, headlined sold-out arenas around the globe, earned the nobility of being named Electronic Artist of the Year by Forbes in 2022.