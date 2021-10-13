Adult Swim Announces Free Virtual Festival Featuring Angel Olsen, Lil Baby, Alessia Cara And Many More

Home News Krista Marple October 13th, 2021 - 6:36 AM

Adult Swim has recently announced a free virtual festival that will take place November 12-13 this year. The festival will be available to stream on the Adult Swim Youtube channel and will also feature exclusives on HBO Max.

The 2021 lineup features artists such as Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Alessia Cara, Angel Olsen and more. There will also be exclusive streams of various episodes of shows such as Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, The Eric Andre Show, Tuca & Bertie and more. The episodes will be shown along with a live chat that will feature surprise guests.

The two-day Adult Swim festival will also feature panels for Adult Swim favorites for viewers to attend. Shows like Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Smiling Friends, Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more will be featured on the panels. Blade Runner: Black Lotus, a highly-anticipated new series, will be making its festival debut with “a panel diving deep into the franchise universe alongside producers and directors,” according to a press release.

While the virtual festival requires no cost to attend, Adult Swim has released exclusive merchandise available for purchase. Through the official website, fans can purchase products varying from t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, zip-up hoodies, bomber jackets, water bottles and hats.

Fans can also have a chance at winning an exclusive Rick and Morty pinball machine through the website. No purchase is required to enter.

Photo credit: Owen Ela