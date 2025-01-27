Incubus Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Manchester Orchestra

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2025 - 2:54 PM

Today, Incubus has announced the next iteration of their massively successful Morning View + The Hits tour, which features special guests Manchester Orchestra. Following the popularity of last year’s sold out U.S. arena tour, Incubus will embark on additional dates across North America this upcoming summer by performing Morning View in its entirety.

The 13-city tour kicks off on June 25, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN before making stops in Seattle, Toronto, St. Louis and Los Angeles at Intuit Dome on October 4. Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning on January 28, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by Artist presale at 12:00 p.m. local time. The general on sale will take place on January 31, at 10 a.m. local time at incubushq.com.

Also, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold on the North America tour will be distributed by the band’s Make Yourself Foundation to provide critical relief and long-term recovery support for the communities impacted by the devastating L.A. wildfires.

As a sonic and spiritual enigma, Incubus continue to stretch, shape and shake the foundation of alternative music by embracing endless possibilities and eclipsing any and all boundaries in the process. The multiplatinum Los Angeles band tune into the creative exchange between them and beam it back to audiences as loudly and lovingly as possible.

Morning View + The Hits Tour Dates

6/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

6/27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

6/28 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/3 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

7/5 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino

7/8 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

7/10 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7/18 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

7/19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat