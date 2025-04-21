Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyers File Motion To Hold Tory Lanez In Contempt

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2025 - 8:53 PM

According to nme.com, Megan Thee Stallion‘s attorneys allegedly want Tory Lanez to be held in contempt for allegedly making a “mockery” of the court. The rapper’s legal team filed a motion on Wednesday, April 16, to allegedly hold Lanez in contempt for allegedly being “disruptive” during a deposition, according to Billboard.

The attorneys allegedly claim that Lanez’s behavior allegedly led to his deposition being cancelled after he allegedly “feigned ignorance regarding the definition of basic words” and harassed Stallion’s attorney. According to the filing, Lanez allegedly “pretended that the video equipment was not working despite prison staff confirming it was functioning properly.”

“Mr. Peterson made a mockery of the proceedings,” Stallion’s attorneys wrote. “Nothing short of a contempt finding and meaningful sanctions will deter Mr. Peterson from continuing to abuse the process.” They also allegedly claim that Lanez requested definitions for basic words, including “meet.” “You know what I’m saying? You could watch porno,” Lanez allegedly said. “Meat’ is a whole different thing over there. ‘Meet’ can be anything. I’m asking you what is your definition of ‘meet.”

The judge gave Lanez until April 30 to explain why he should not be held in contempt of court for allegedly “violating the court’s order authorizing his deposition.” The deposition is part of Stallion’s alleged defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper.

Megan filed a lawsuit against Cooper in October by alleging that she had shared alleged deepfake porn of the artist and allegedly spread lies about her case with Lanez. The suit also accused Cooper of alleged “cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.”

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison last August for an incident that happened in July 2020, when Stallion was allegedly shot in her feet, while leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

Lenz was found guilty of all three charges that are allegedly against him: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The rapper-singer has allegedly maintained his innocence from behind bars and was granted a chance to appeal the judgement this July.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz