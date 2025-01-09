Megan Thee Stallion Granted 5 Year Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2025 - 7:52 PM

According to variety.com, Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a five year restraining order against rapper Tory Lanez, with an expiration date of January 9, 2030. Megan claims Lanez has been allegedly harassing her from behind bars as he serves a 10 year sentence stemming from a July 2020 incident where he allegedly shot at the artist’s feet.

Judge Richard Bloom confirmed the order today by writing that Megan had “sustained burden of proof” to grant the motion. The singer’s request for a restraining order described Lanez as an alleged “violent and dangerous criminal” with an “established pattern of behavior [demonstrating] the reasons this civil harassment restraining order is necessary to protect Ms. Pete and her wellbeing.” Megan’s request for a restraining order also accused Lanez of allegedly employing third-party “bloggers” to defame her while he is in prison.

According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, Megan testified on a video call and described her as being in an emotional state. Cuniff said Megan was fearful of what could happen to her after Lanez’s release: “I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it.”

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December 2022 on three felony counts. Megan recounted the alleged trauma of the incident in her Prime Video documentary Megan Thee Stallion: Her Words, which was released in late October.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz