Tory Lanez Denied Bail Motion

James Reed September 14th, 2023 - 2:16 PM

A judge has rejected Tory Lanez‘s motion for bail, according to courtroom reporter Meghann Cuniff. Tory Lanez is currently appealing his felony conviction in the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion; he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August. The ruling means that the rapper will remain in prison during his appeal.

An attorney for Lanez filed a bail motion in August requesting Lanez to be released inside Los Angeles to continue working to provide for his wife and son. The motion said that Lanez “does not pose a danger to the community” and stated that the shooting was “an isolated incident.”

The chance of Lanez’s release on bail was a long shot according to Michael Freedman, an entertainment attorney who spoke with Meghann Cuniff on Wednesday.