Drake Advocates For Tory Lanez To Be Released From Prison

Drake has once again voiced his support for Tory Lanez, calling for his release from prison after the rapper was sentenced to 10 years for his involvement in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez was convicted of three felonies related to the alleged incident, which included assault with a semi-automatic firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez has consistently maintained his innocence, despite being found guilty in December 2022, and has since been appealing the verdict.

According to NME, during a recent Drizzmas Giveaway stream on December 26, 2024, Drake reiterated his calls for Lanez’s freedom.

“Free up T, man,” he said, adding, “I know they don’t want to hear me say that. Free up T.” This comes after Drake shared an image of Lanez on his Instagram earlier this year, showing his ongoing support for the artist despite the controversial nature of the case.

Lanez’s legal team continues to fight for his release, with an appeal process currently underway. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has sought a restraining order against Lanez after claims that he allegedly harassed her from prison.

According to reports, Lanez has allegedly coordinated attacks on Megan’s credibility through third-party surrogates, including bloggers and youtubers making false claims about the case.

Drake’s comments on Lanez’s situation have sparked mixed reactions, with some fans supporting his stance and others questioning the timing and implications given the severity of the charges.