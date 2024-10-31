Megan Thee Stallion Sues YouTuber Over Statements About Tory Lanez Case, Cyberstalking, And Sharing X-Rated Deepfakes 

Home News Will Close October 31st, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, accusing her of making defamatory statements regarding the rapper’s involvement in the Tory Lanez case, as well as allegations of cyberstalking and sharing explicit deepfake content.

The lawsuit, filed in a California court, alleges that Gramz’s online commentary has harmed Megan’s reputation and caused emotional distress. The artist claims that Gramz propagated false narratives about her role in the high-profile case, which has drawn significant media attention since Lanez was convicted of shooting the rapper in 2020.

Stereogum reports that Gramz felt that Megan had lied to the court and questioned the whereabouts of the gun used in the shooting with Torey Lanez.

Megan asserts that Gramz engaged in cyberstalking by continuously targeting her with harmful content and misinformation. The lawsuit further accuses Gramz of sharing deepfake videos that depict Megan in explicit scenarios, contributing to the violation of her privacy and personal dignity.

The lawsuit comes just five days after Megan Thee Stallion’s new single TYG.

Megan Thee Stallion is seeking damages for defamation, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy, emphasizing the need for accountability in the digital age. The case raises important questions about the responsibilities of online influencers and the potential consequences of spreading misinformation. As the lawsuit unfolds, it highlights the ongoing challenges faced by public figures in protecting their reputations in an increasingly connected world.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Shulz