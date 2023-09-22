Tory Lanez Officially Begins Serving 10 Year Prison Sentence In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 22nd, 2023 - 12:33 PM

After being denied in filing bail for potential charges of innocence for allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, Tory Lanez officially begins serving his 10-year prison sentence today, Friday, September 22. The rapper has since been transported to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, where he would allegedly serve his years in prison.

According to The Fader, Lanez was transported at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. However, he will allegedly be transported to another institution soon—information about where the rapper will allegedly be sent to will be discussed in a future article.

Journalist Meghann Cuniff has since posted, in September of 2020, a transcript of Tory Lanez’s sentencing to prison on the 7th and 8th of August this year. The transcript details alleged support for Lanez’s potential release from prison, including the rapper’s wife, Raina Chassagne.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott discussed Lanez’s alleged violations for allegedly rushing to the stage where Megan Thee Stallion performed. There has since been social media posts focusing on Lanez’s alleged legal wrongdoing: “The message that he sent was: This piece of paper, this protective order, it’s not gonna keep you safe. I can get at you whenever I want. I’ll tweet at you. And I’ll actually come to where you’re performing and scare you.”

Under the discretion of Los Angeles County Judge David Herriford, Tory Lanez is set to serve custody for 305 days, but the time has now changed to 353 days.