Megan Thee Stallion Seeks Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

Charlotte Huot December 18th, 2024 - 4:35 PM

Megan Thee Stallion has filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking a restraining order against Tory Lanez, alleging harassment through third-party surrogates while he serves a 10-year prison sentence. The petition, filed on Dec. 17, accuses Lanez of using prison call logs at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi to coordinate online attacks aimed at discrediting the Houston rapper, according to Pitchfork.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was convicted in 2023 for shooting Megan multiple times in 2020. The petition alleges that bloggers acting on Lanez’s behalf have spread false claims about the case, including assertions that the gun and bullet fragments involved are missing. Megan’s legal team contends that this behavior is part of a sustained effort to damage her credibility and continues to cause her emotional distress.

“Even now, while behind bars, Mr. Peterson shows no signs of stopping,” the petition reads. Megan’s legal team argues that the expiration of a previous protective order has left her vulnerable to ongoing harassment, calling this a loophole that further victimizes survivors.

A court hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025.

In a 2023 op-ed for Elle, Megan reflected on Lanez’s conviction, writing, “It was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them. I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable.” She described enduring not only the physical trauma of the shooting but also the public scrutiny and attempts to tarnish her reputation.

Before the shooting incident in 2020, Megan and Lanez were close friends, with Megan openly expressing her trust in him. Their friendship was well-documented on social media, with the pair often appearing together in public and online. However, the shooting brought their relationship to an abrupt and tragic end, culminating in years of legal battles and public fallout. Megan has since spoken openly about the sense of betrayal and the emotional toll of being targeted by someone she once considered a confidant.

