Addison Rae Announces Debut Album Addison For June 2025 Release

Addison Rae is officially stepping into her pop star era. The singer, actress, and cultural icon announced that her debut album, Addison, will be released on June 6, 2025, via Columbia Records. Along with the news, she revealed the album’s striking cover art, shot by famed photographer Ethan James Green, with styling from some of the biggest names in fashion and beauty.

Addison will feature her first Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Diet Pepsi,” as well as follow-up singles “Aquamarine,” “High Fashion,” and the recently released “Headphones On.” All four tracks show off Addison’s growing confidence as a pop artist, blending new beats and her unique style. The album was produced and co-written by Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd, with Addison closely involved in every step of the creative process.

After building anticipation with surprise performances at Coachella and gracing the cover of ELLE’s “Women in Music” issue, Addison is more ready than ever to take over the music world. Fans can pre-order Addison now, with multiple vinyl options available, including special editions. With its mix of dancefloor pop and high fashion visuals, Addison is shaping up to be one of the most talked about debuts of the year.

Earlier this month Addison Rae released a single titled “Headphones On” via Columbia Records. She romanticizes the experience of life and music in this song, making it relatable for listeners. After performing during Coachella weekend 2 with Charli XCX, she is more than prepared to dive deeper into her career as an artist.

There is yet to be a full released tracklist but from what we know now we know that “Diet Pepsi” is track 2, “Aquamarine” is track 3, “High Fashion” is track 6, and “Headphones On” is track 12.