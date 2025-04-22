Addison Rae Releases Dreamy New Single “Headphones On”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 22nd, 2025 - 12:19 PM

On April 18, 2025, pop singer and viral TikTok influencer, Addison Rae, released her new, dreamy single, “Headphones On,” via Columbia Records. With the instrumental sounding a little similar to her extremely popular song, “Diet Pepsi,” it felt lighter and dreamer, as if Rae was singing on a cloud. With the lyrics, “So I put my headphones on / Listen to my favorite song / Soaking up the rain / Letting my hair down,” it describes a dreamy scenario. The lyrics capture the moment of someone romanticizing their life, sort of like the moment someone dances in the rain in a movie.

The song was also released with a music video. The music video was set in Reykjavik, Iceland. In the beginning of the video, Rae is working at a grocery store and took her headphones off while she was working. After her shift, she was walking and put on her headphones, which took her into a dream world. While she was in her daydream, she had long, hot-pink hair. She was also riding a white horse, with a white mane for a while in her daydream. She was also dancing on the green land and laying on the beach too.

Listen to and watch “Headphones On.”

The music video was directed by Mitch Ryan who also directed Rae’s “High Fashion” music video. Rae released “Diet Pepsi” in October, which is her most streamed song and has appeared in Billboard’s Hot 100 list. Since then, she has also released “Aquamarine,” “High Fashion” and “Headphones On,” which are all expected to appear on Rae’s highly anticipated debut album. Rae also performed at Coachella with Charli XCX during her set.