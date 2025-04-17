Creator Of Charli XCX’s Viral “Apple” Dance Sues Roblox For Alleged Unauthorized Use

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2025 - 5:27 PM

According to stereogum.com, Charli XCX’s album, Brat, made a big cultural splash and it owes at least some of its impact to the Apple Dance, which is the bit of viral choreography that goes along with song. The Apple Dance gets a showcase moment at every XCX show but it does not come from the artist herself. Instead, the dance’s inventor is TikTok influencer Kelley Heyer, who is now allegedly suing Roblox for allegedly using the dance without permission.

One of Roblox’s most popular games is the fashion contest Dress To Impress, which recently launched a crossover contest with XCX. In her alleged lawsuit, Heyer allegedly claims that Roblox contacted her to license the dance for the event but they allegedly did not reach an agreement Instead, Roblox allegedly started selling the Apple Dance emote without consent and Heyer is allegedly seeking any profits that Roblox made from the dance, as well as alleged damages over harming Heyer’s brand and Heyer herself.

In other news, XCX just had a big weekend because she performed on the Coachella main stage in the immediate-support slot on April 12. The artist’s set included guest appearances from Lorde, Billie Eilish and Troye Sivan.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz