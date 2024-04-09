Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Thievery Corporation, Andre 3000, Brittany Howard & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2024 - 1:00 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to stereogum.com, Newport Jazz Festival has revealed this years lineup that features performances from Thievery Corporation, Andre 3000, Brittany Howard and more. This year marks the 70 anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival, which started in 1954. The event will take place at Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island on August 2 – 4. More details click here.

Also performing will be Samara Joy, Noname, PJ Morton, Galactic with Irma Thomas, Moonchild, Cimafunk, Ghost-Note, Shabaka, Christian McBride’s “Jam Jawn,” Meshell Ndegeocello, Artemis, Chief Adjuah, Aja Monet, Sun Ra Arkestra, Julius Rodriguez, Makaya McCraven & Jeff Parker and others.

