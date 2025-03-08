Sofi Tukker Share Reimagined Version Of Passion Pit’s “Sleepyhead”

Home News Michelle Grisales March 8th, 2025 - 1:04 AM

Sofi Tukker has reimagined one of the most iconic tracks of the late 2000s, Passion Pit’s “Sleepyhead,” with their new version, “Sleepyhead 2025.” The revamped track arrives a decade after the original and marks a full-circle moment for the duo, who are longtime fans of Passion Pit.

“Sleepyhead 2025” takes the unforgettable chorus and vocal sample from Passion Pit’s original and blends it seamlessly with Sofi Tukker’s signature electronic sound. Known for their genre-defying style, Sofi Tukker, comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, has created a version that feels nostalgic.

Tucker Halpern shared his excitement about the reimagining, saying, “The original ‘Sleepyhead’ was one of my all-time favorite songs in high school. It soundtracked so many pivotal moments with my friends in Boston. I recently met Michael Angelakos (Passion Pit) and we instantly connected. I told him how much his music had inspired me. After talking about how much the industry has changed since he released Manners (the album featuring ‘Sleepyhead’), we decided to bring the track back in 2025 for a new generation.”

Halpern continued, “We didn’t want to change the direction of the song too much, just modernize it and sonically bring it into the Sofi Tukker world. We’re so excited and honestly honored to have this song out with Michael and be a part of the ‘Sleepyhead’ lineage.”

“Sleepyhead 2025” also marks a milestone for Sofi Tukker’s label, Animal Talk Records. Tucker explains, “We started Animal Talk in 2018, releasing LP Giobbi’s first songs. Helping build her career has been one of the most meaningful things we’ve ever been a part of. It’s time to bring the label back again and introduce the world to amazing artists… but first we are starting with a reintroduction to one of the most nostalgic songs from our childhood. We’re so excited to relaunch Animal Talk with ‘Sleepyhead 2025’ and to share what else we have up our sleeves for 2025.”

SOFI TUKKER’s 2025 is shaping up to be a massive year, with the duo announcing their upcoming performances at Encore Beach Club, XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club at Night. They will also be performing at Lollapalooza Berlin this upcoming July.